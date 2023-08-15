Former Area Residents Now Living in Hawaii Collecting Donations for Wildfire Victims

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A retired New York State Trooper and Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy, who now live in Hawaii and on the west coast, are raising money for a boots-on-the-ground effort to help people who are left with just the clothes on their backs.
Josie Townsend and her husband Mark Hudson's Kihei, Hawaii, home was spared.
Now, they're using it as a landing point for the goods they're collecting.
"Our house was spared," Townsend said. "Many of our neighbors have lost their homes, and their livelihoods, their jobs, their families [and] their pets. Because we are boots on the ground, so to speak, we are in a position where I can ship things from Washington to my husband, who is right next to a community center and a church. And we have volunteers who can pick the items up and bring the items to people who need them."
Generators, solar-powered battery chargers and radios are needed.
"Today, we went to a sporting goods store and bought items for people who need them. The primary need now is for solar powered items. So, we need solar powered panels. We need solar powered lanterns, batteries [and] radios. Those are things we need right now for these people who have suffered such a tragic loss," Townsend said.
There are donations headed to the Maui Humane Society, too, "which is providing free medical care for the animals who were burned or injured or lost," she said.
Townsend and her husband have dedicated their lives to public service, so taking action in the face of the fires came naturally.
"Maui is a beautiful island, but it's also part of America. We just feel like most Americans...want to do something. You want to do something that is meaningful and personal," Townsend said.
For those who are looking to donate to Townsend's cause, click here for more information.
From Townsend's donation page, "We own a house in Kihei and have donated flashlights, radios and batteries, but there is such a need for generators, solar-powered battery chargers and battery-powered radios. There are no cell towers, power and limited light. All of the money will go to these supplies. We ask you to support our on-the-ground efforts. I am in Washington state and my husband is in Kihei. These will be shipped to the island..."