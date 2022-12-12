Former knitting mill in Utica a recommended addition to historical registers

UTICA, N.Y. – The former Avalon Knitting Mill building on Broad Street in Utica may soon be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
The mill was among 11 recommended additions to the registers made by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation.
According to the state, the building showcases early 20th-century brick mill construction, which was marked by load-bearing brick walls and heavy wood framing to protect against fire damage.
The building was designed by Frank Sheldon in 1903. It was the Avalon Knitting Company from 1903 - 1926 and the Augusta Knitting Company from 1954 - 1958.
In 1905 and again in 1916, the building had to expand to meet demand. At its peak, there were 400 machines and 600 workers in the building.
Locations added to the register are eligible for public preservation programs and services, like state grants and rehabilitation tax credits.