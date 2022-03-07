 Skip to main content
Former Oneonta mayor, David Brenner, dies at 90

  Updated
  • 0

Former Oneonta Mayor David Brenner passed away Friday, March 4, at the age of 90.

Brenner became Oneonta mayor in 1986 and was re-elected twice before retiring in 1998. Prior to his mayoral term, Brenner spent 12 years on the Otsego County Board of Representatives.

Following his graduation from SUNY Oneonta, Brenner worked there for 35-plus years starting as a student-teacher supervisor and later becoming the director of registration and records.

He was also an Army veteran.

Brenner was in the hospital with a serious illness for the three weeks leading up to his death.

Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home on Dietz Street in Oneonta.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 12, at St. James Episcopal Church at 11 a.m.

