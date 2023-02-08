Former police detective running for Rome mayor

ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor.
Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night.
Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the city.
"Over the last few months, I found myself keenly following the direction of the city, and to be blunt, I've been dismayed and saddened about what I've seen and heard,” Lanigan said. “Crime, blight, and lack of communication, and the lack of participation in leadership from the current administration is what brought me here to this decision. My mission is to ensure that Rome is a better place for everyone to live, work, play, and raise our families."
The current mayor of Rome, Jackie Izzo, has not announced whether or not she will run for re-election. If she does run again, she and Lanigan will face off in the primaries in June.
As of Wednesday, no other candidates have announced a bid for Rome mayor.