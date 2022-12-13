 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
and sleet accumulations of 7 to 15 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could
potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


Former Zebb's building catches fire Tuesday night

Former Zebb's building on fire

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The former Zebb's building on Middle Settlement Road caught fire Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. The New Hartford Fire Department and the Yorkville Fire Department were both sent to the scene.

Seneca Turnpike in that area is closed as well as parts of Middle Settlement Road. National Grid crews are on scene. 

In August, Tidal Wave submitted an application for site plan review to put a car wash where the restaurant sits. A deal to the buy the property has not yet closed.

