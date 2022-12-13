Former Zebb's building catches fire Tuesday night

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The former Zebb's building on Middle Settlement Road caught fire Tuesday night.
The call came in around 9:30 p.m. The New Hartford Fire Department and the Yorkville Fire Department were both sent to the scene.
Seneca Turnpike in that area is closed as well as parts of Middle Settlement Road. National Grid crews are on scene.
In August, Tidal Wave submitted an application for site plan review to put a car wash where the restaurant sits. A deal to the buy the property has not yet closed.