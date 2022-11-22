Franco’s Pizza & Deli celebrates 50th anniversary

The phone at Franco’s Pizza & Deli rings almost constantly, and sometimes the help is just too busy to answer the calls. That’s because they can’t find enough help. Owner Franco Caparello says it takes a special kind of person to work in a place like this.
"It’s hard to find a good worker. Dependable, which I don’t blame them because it’s made for young people. Old people, they can not work in a pizza place because it takes a lot out of you."
Franco is lucky to have Manager Jeremy behind the counter. He been working non-stop, and it’s employees like this that keep Franco’s Pizza cranking out the pies.
"You know it’s harder today to keep the roots in tradition like years ago because the help it’s very hard to find. If you’re not dedicated to the cause, you fall quick and fast," he said.
After 50 years Franco’s is still going strong. Franco says he has a loyal customer base, and keeps the food consistent. He doesn’t know how long he’ll keep the business going, but does have advice for anyone looking to open up a pizzeria.
"If you have the kind mentality you’ll be successful in life. If you think you go open up a pizza place and get rich the next day forget about it."
While it might not make him rich, Franco is planning on a little reminder of what business was like 50 years ago.
"For one day they want to do the same thing it was 50 years ago, like a slice of pizza for 25 cents."
To celebrate 50 years of being in business, this Wednesday, Nov. 23, Franco’s in North Utica is going to bring back 1972 prices with 25-cent slices from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.