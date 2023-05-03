Frankfort man writes book for teens

Scott Grates, of Frankfort, never intended to write a nearly 300-page book for teens.
"It was born when the class of 2022 graduated. Tyler's my oldest, who was a junior at the time ,and when he was going into his senior year, it occurred to me there's probably some things he doesn't know that I know that I want to share with him."
So every morning, he'd jot down notes, thoughts and ideas...
"And after three or four months, I had about 300 pages worth of notes and realized-I had a book," said Grates.
That book is "Essential F-Words for Teens...The 117 Things You Need to Know Before Graduation." Words like finances....fitness.....forgiveness are explored and expanded upon in each section of the book.
"The hope is that it creates awareness. Nothing in the book is preachy. It's not me telling my son or any teenager what they should do. It's just making them aware of things that are going to happen at some point in their life," says Grates.
One of the book's biggest messages for these emerging adults: you have more control than you might think over outcomes in your life.
"The big thing is the E + R + O formula, which is the event plus the response equals the outcome. So often we think when the event happens, that's the end all be all, but the reality is it's our response or our reaction to that event that'll determine the outcome," says Grates.
"It was definitely like a cool moment in my life. When my dad first told me about the book, I got really excited," says Grates' son and inspiration, Tyler.
Tyler is grateful for 283 pages of guidance, and, a close relationship with the author, of whom he's pretty proud.
"Every once in a while, I take a moment of my time during my day and I read each section. Like there's four chapters in each section and I read each section of the book and so after that, I usually have a talk with my dad," says Tyler.
"Essential F-Words for Teens" is available on Amazon, where it's making some waves.
"It became an Amazon number one best seller for a new release the first week it came out and the average book sells about 250 copies; we've been six weeks on Amazon now and we're pushing 5000 copies," says Grates.
Grates held a luncheon today to thank the local companies who stepped up with sponsorships to put the book in the hands of just about every high school senior in Oneida and Herkimer Counties.