Frankfort Staple for Many Decades, Melrose Market, to Close

FRANKFORT, N.Y. — The sign on the window lets loyal customers know Melrose Market, in the Village of Frankfort, will soon be closing. If 'the end is near' sounds ominous, it's because it feels that way to the owners, who've put their heart and soul into the business for about 32 years.
"It's like losing your best friend," says owner, Linda LaValla. "I've been crying for a month."
It wasn't an easy decision for owners Joe and Linda LaValla. While there might never be a perfect time to pack it in, this seemed like the right time.
"We were approached seven years ago and my father had just passed away and he worked with me here, so I didn't have the heart to do it, so it's taken seven years for Stewart's to reapproach us and ask us, so we figured the door opened twice, it may not open a third time, we'd better go through it. We'd better take the offer," said Linda LaValla.
Whether you're a customer or employee, you're family. Marlene Tayler worked here. Her son, a Marine, also worked here. When he left to join the Corps, the store decorated patriotically and had a party for him.
"And I came in today, and Linda said 'I have something for you' and that's when she gave me the picture of my son that they've had hanging here for the last 15-16 years," said customer, Marlene Tayler, who also worked at the store.
It's the people making it so hard to close their doors.
"I come here once or twice a week. I'm by myself, wife died, so, this is the place I go. I'm going to miss it, for sure," said customer, Ron Raux.
"I feel like we're letting them down," said Linda LaValla. "We have customers, especially seniors, that count on our cooked foods. A lot of grandchildren will come and buy a week supply of food for their families so that they know they're having well-balanced meals. It's tough."
But while they'll miss them, their loyal customers don't begrudge them their much-deserved retirement.
"It's just sad to see them go, but I'm glad they're going to have a happy, healthy retirement and they can enjoy some time for themselves now," said Tayler.
They originally thought they had until December to prepare, but things moved along more quickly than expected, and July 22nd is their last day, and Stewarts plans to demolish the building in August and build a new Stewarts right next to the old one, which will come down. The LaVallas' plan is to spend more time with their kids and grandkids, and maybe travel.