Frankfort woman named figure champion at bodybuilding competition

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort woman won first place in the Yorton Cup World Championships in North Carolina last week.
Cassandra Grippe just returned from competing against 32 other women in the natural bodybuilding competition, which has physique, figure and bikini divisions for women. Grippe was named the figure champion.
Grippe says it all started when her aunt challenged her to enter a competition. Then, she entered one in Syracuse last year and won all three divisions.
Grippe says it took more than five years to get her physique in the shape it’s in.
“Drink a lot of water. A lot of people don't drink water, and I'm like it's literally just like…you need that. Your body is like 70% water. So I drink at least two gallons of water a day, which sounds crazy I know, but really it's just protein, water, eating clean, no processed foods,” she said.
Grippe, who can deadlift 400 pounds, is considering entering another upcoming competition in Virginia.