Friends, Members, 'Competitors' Help Vernon Golf Course Recover from Tornado

VERNON, N.Y. -- Tom Snizek watched, helpless, as a tornado headed for his livelihood Monday. The storm plucked massive trees from the course, altering its landscape and littering the course with branches.

"When I posted it, people said 'we'll come. Just let us know. Just let us know.' I just kind of put on social media last night, I said 'ok, the chainsaw party starts tomorrow 9 a.m.,'" said Snizek.

Snizek could not believe his eyes when 9 a.m. rolled around.

"Overwhelming. I saw the carts coming out and I thought 'we closed for the day for golf, and I thought I better go tell them we're closed,' then I realized people are showing up with chainsaws and people were like 'we're here to help'. I wasn't prepared for that," said Snizek.

For many who are giving up this rare, sunny day to do grunt work on a course they'd rather be playing—there was simply no question that they'd be here to help.

"We went all through high school, kindergarten, college together, we commuted together to MV when we were going there and we've been friends forever," said Mike Simmons.

It's not only friends and members helping out. 'Competitors'...owners of other local golf courses...sent crews to help.

"I've got Matt Woodcock from Old Erie he's running the tractor; he brought his crew. Mike Intartaglia, from Barker Brook and Skenandoah, sent a crew over," said Snizek.

The sight could only lead to one conclusion: Tom Snizek is pretty well thought of around here.

"He is, in the community, in the golfing community and here at Crystal Springs. He's our guy. And whatever he needs, there's lots of guys here that'll respond to him very quickly if he needs anything," said member, Gary Nelson.

While the cleanup is a huge part of it, it's not all of it. While some golfers might be happy some of the big trees are gone....it does present a problem.

"It changes the landscape; it changes the play and it changes the difficulty level of the course. We've got to figure out how to get that difficulty back again," said Snizek.

The course is still open, but he's been opening a bit later, some days, to allow for cleanup.

A National Weather Service crew was at the course Monday, to check out the damage.

They determined it was an EF1 tornado that tore through the course.