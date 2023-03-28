From homeless and jobless to housed and working in Utica

From homeless and unemployed, to housed and working. They're called the Mighty Morrow Green Team, for the Morrow Warming Center, at Cornerstone Community Church. And they now have a place to lay their heads, and paychecks to cash. On Tuesday, they were cleaning out a foreclosed home on Noyes Street, in Utica, so the city could rehab and sell it, get it back on the tax rolls, and remove an eyesore from the neighborhood.
"Originally, it was a program to help people who are homeless to have work, but with the people we have, they have all gone from homeless to being housed, which is great," says Pastor Mike Ballman, of Cornerstone Community Church.
Anthony Green is a member of the team. He used to be homeless. You won't hear him complaining about cleaning all kinds of garbage, including drug needles and crack pipes, out of the foreclosed homes they clear out. But you will hear him raving about all this city-paid job has done for him.
"Housing, got me housing, helped me with that. It's helped me more, like, with my kids and stuff," says Green. "I was actually, I didn't have nothing. I was broke, so, by then doing this, it just helped me."
Make no mistake; it's a dirty job. But alongside all the needles, crack pipes and other garbage inside these homes, there is the dignity and pride that come from earning a paycheck, and making a difference.
"Oh, yeah, it's no problem. I'll clean it out, no problem, as long as, you know, a check at the end of the week, so, can't even be mad at that, know what I mean?" asks Green, laughing.
Pastor Mike sees the transformation, and not only from homeless to sheltered.
"That's what we like about it is, it gives people dignity and it gives them hope that they could move on to other jobs, as well," says Pastor.
The Mighty Morrow Green Team is in their second year beautifying Utica. They also do a lot of landscaping and litter pickup for the city in the summer months.