From the depths of addiction: Former user now shepherds others toward recovery

A bad crowd and an abusive relationship led Katie Burns to make a choice that, for a long time, took away all her other choices.
"I have robbed my family, I have robbed my friends, I have committed crimes," says Burns.
All to get heroin, which she first began snorting, and eventually started shooting up. When she couldn't go any lower...she started to look up.
"I had nowhere else to go. I was a missing persons, I had a warrant out for my arrest, I was in a drug raid," says Burns. "I had nothing left. I had no family, no friends, no nothing… that was my rock bottom, was being incarcerated."
After a successful 10-year journey to recovery with one relapse, Katie has been completely clean for about five years. Now, her drug is helping others beat addiction. She is the recovery coordinator for the Center for Family Life and Recovery, where the one thing she can't do..is give up on those who are where she once was. For those people, Katie Burns is living proof that you can beat addiction. She talks from the trenches, not the textbooks.
“It’s close to home when we have those conversations, but I'm real about it. I’m not gonna sugarcoat it for you and be like ‘you're doing great!’ I'm gonna tell them about the deepest, darkest things and sometimes it's an eye opener. It might not be right there, but I'm planting a seed."
A seed she knows, first hand, can blossom into full recovery. She is planting a garden.
“Me, personally, I'm up to like 18 people into treatment since November, which is huge, and it could be repeat people as well, and I don't mind. You can come to me 16 times and I'm still gonna get you where you need to go."