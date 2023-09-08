Frost's Fury: Low Temperatures in May Affect Local Apple Crops

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- A May frost this year damaged buds and flowers on local apple trees. Now, farmers and apple producers are seeing the impact.
On May 18, the temperature plummeted to 26 degrees, and it lingered in the 20s.
Apples weren't fully developed; however, the buds and flowers were out, and those were destroyed. No flower means no fruit.
North Star Orchards in Westmoreland lost their entire apple crop.
"As far as our crop, we won't [even] pick 1 percent, and anything that might be on the trees is probably damaged," George Joseph, owner of the orchard, said.
"This has happened probably about three times in 40 years," he added.
A spring frost isn't uncommon around here. But this one was catastrophic.
"We sort of expected it. What nobody expected was how low the temperature went, which was 26, and how long it was. Three hours, it was down below in the high 20s," Joseph said.
And those few hours were enough to destroy apple crops before the apples even showed up.
Cornell Cooperative Extension explained how.
"So, it was a late frost, May 18," Jeff Miller, resource educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension, said.
"By May 18th, several varieties of apples had already had buds on them. The buds some of those buds turned to flowers. The flowers are pollinated and produce the fruit. So if you lose the buds, now you've lost the flowers and the fruit," he said.
Thanks to the relationships North Star has built with farmers around the northeast, some near Lake Ontario will supply the local orchard with home-grown apples, and North Star's crop insurance will pay for it.
"If they need help, we give it to them, and if we need help, they give it to us. So, I'm pretty much assured of a full apple crop and obviously the insurance will pay for it," says Joseph.
The frost didn't foil all fall favorites.
North Star Orchards will still offer wagon rides to their pumpkin patch this season.
The frigid temperatures finished the fruit, not the farmer.