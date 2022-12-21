Fuel truck catches fire at Buell Fuels in Deansboro

DEANSBORO, N.Y. – A fuel truck inside a pellet barn at Buell Fuels in Deansboro caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the Oriskany Falls Fire Department.
Fire crews were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. to find the truck and pellets burning inside the barn. Fire officials say luckily, the truck was not loaded with fuel oil.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 9 a.m. While the truck was destroyed, quick work by fire crews limited damage to the barn.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.