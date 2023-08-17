Funding for Local First Responders

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- The Hero Fund America and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties awarded $20,000 to 16 first-responder organizations across the country.
Locally, the Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services, Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance Corps and Village of Herkimer Fire Department received grant funding.
"The fund annually seeks to help meet the education, training, lifesaving equipment and mental health needs of fire, emergency medical services (EMS), and law enforcement agencies," a release stated.
In 2016, the fund was established in partnership with Hero Fund America, Inc.
The fund was inspired by the efforts of first responders during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Garth Roberts of Sharon Springs "started the Provincetown First Responders Appreciation Month, honoring 45 Boston EMS paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers, and their families," according to a release.
"The success of that project led him to establish the Hero Fund America Fund, which has awarded more than $65,000 to organizations supporting the needs of first responders across the nation," the release continued.
Roberts said, "We are grateful for our partnership with the Community Foundation and its ability to have provided a stable investment environment for our fund which will continue to support fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies in perpetuity."
Grants ranged from $500 to $1,500.
The full list of recipients is below.