Funeral service highlights Bill Worden's immense impact

UTICA, N.Y. – Family, friends and community members said their final goodbyes to local news icon and longtime WKTV anchor, Bill Worden, at his funeral service Monday morning.

Worden passed away on March 8 following a brief illness. He was 80.

The service was held at Redeemer Church in Utica.

Worden’s children and colleagues spoke about his life, career and the legacy he left behind in the local community.

“There have been so many tributes this week from across the city and country,” said Steve McMurray, vice president and general manager of WKTV NewsChannel 2. “One theme held true for almost all of them, we feel like we’ve lost a member of their family – and they’re right. When you come into someone's living room every day for 35 years, that’s exactly what they are – family. when you deliver news and information over a 35-year stretch, you become perhaps the most trusted member of that family.”

Worden worked at WKTV from 1977 to 2012.

Read his full obituary here.