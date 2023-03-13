 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The weight of the snow combined with gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and powerlines which could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain. Snowfall rates will
taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is still
expected into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Funeral service highlights Bill Worden's immense impact

  • Updated
  • 0

Family and friends shared memories and impactful stories about Bill Worden during the funeral service for the longtime WKTV anchor on Monday, March 13, 2023.

UTICA, N.Y. – Family, friends and community members said their final goodbyes to local news icon and longtime WKTV anchor, Bill Worden, at his funeral service Monday morning.

Worden passed away on March 8 following a brief illness. He was 80.

Bill Worden through the years

1 of 41

The service was held at Redeemer Church in Utica.

Worden’s children and colleagues spoke about his life, career and the legacy he left behind in the local community.

“There have been so many tributes this week from across the city and country,” said Steve McMurray, vice president and general manager of WKTV NewsChannel 2. “One theme held true for almost all of them, we feel like we’ve lost a member of their family – and they’re right. When you come into someone's living room every day for 35 years, that’s exactly what they are – family. when you deliver news and information over a 35-year stretch, you become perhaps the most trusted member of that family.”

Bill Worden

Worden worked at WKTV from 1977 to 2012.

Read his full obituary here.

Family and friends shared memories of Bill Worden at his funeral service on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

