Garage fire spreads to Westmoreland home; family of 4 displaced

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – The American Red Cross is assisting a family of four after their house on Cooper Street in Westmoreland caught on fire over the weekend.
The fire started in the garage around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and quickly spread to the home, which was just a few feet away.
Two adults and two children, ages 7 and 12, made it out of the home safely, along with several pets, including cats, turtles and guinea pigs. The Red Cross is providing the family food, clothing and shelter, as well comfort kits with personal care items and stuffed animals for the children.
The fire chief says one firefighter suffered a minor injury when the ceiling collapsed inside the structure.
The cause is still under investigation.