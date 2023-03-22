Genesis Group hosts Regional Law Enforcement Forum

New York's Bail Reform Law sought to reduce pretrial detention, limit the role of money in whether people can secure their liberty while presumed innocent of a crime, shrink racial disparities, and maintain public safety, but right after the law went into effect, the Law Enforcement community started experiencing issues. Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara spoke out about how Bail Reform has changed the caseload in the court system.
"Over 50% of the work we did back in the 2010-20 range was drug related and DWI related at the Felony level. Over half of our work was something to do with those 2 cases. Now the number one case that we handle at the Felony level is larceny related."
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol explained how larceny offenders are issued an appearance ticket, and are given a number of opportunities to 'skip out' on court before there’s a warrant for their arrest.
"We have 540 active bench warrants. We went from 52-540 because the mere fact that we have to show this persistent pattern of them not showing up."
Herkimer County District Attorney Jeff Carpenter talked about how Social Media, and the broadcast of high profile cases may have changed public opinion about law enforcement.
"One bad case involving police is broadcast almost instantly nationwide, and everybody’s in an outrage. Meanwhile there were thousands and thousands of other arrests that occurred that day by great police officers doing great work, and prosecutors, etc. that you never hear about, you never see. It’s the one case of the day that we’re seeing."
The change in public perception isn’t helping with recruitment or retention.
"The trend here is not looking good for long-term policing because what happens is the 9 who remain, they’re getting mandated to come in for overtime, and they’re working 12 hour shifts to begin with day after day after day. There’s burnout in that."
Sheriff Rob Maciol says in addition to Bail Reform, recruitment in the corrections division is being hindered by the Halt Act.
"The Halt Act is legislation passed in New York which requires every single inmate, even the worst of the worst. Those that …we just had an officer assaulted the other day. Stitches in his eye, broken knee cap, and a chipped tooth, and the inmate that did that to him still gets to come out of his cell 7 hours a day for playtime, and there’s nothing we can do about it."
Law Enforcement and District Attorneys are asking the public to contact their State political representatives to revise these laws. Scott McNamara says it's up to the voter to speak out.
"We need you guys to be heard, whether it’s with letters, emails, whatever because right now the system’s upside down. Defendants are all we care about. Victims have no rights and there’s no concerns for the victims."