Get Hired: Job Fair at Sangertown Square

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Sangertown Square will be hosting its Get Hired Job Fair.
The in-person job fair takes place Thursday, Aug. 31, in Center Court from 2 to 6 p.m.
"The Sangertown Square Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who are seeking their skills," the shopping center stated.
A variety of employers from different industries will be looking for candidates of all skill levels.
Below is a list of employers participating.
If an employer wants to participate in the hiring event, contact Tom Kennedy at 315-410-6643 or tomkennedy@pyramidmg.com.