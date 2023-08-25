 Skip to main content
Get Hired: Job Fair at Sangertown Square

Job Fair

Logo Courtesy of Sangertown Square

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Sangertown Square will be hosting its Get Hired Job Fair. 

The in-person job fair takes place Thursday, Aug. 31, in Center Court from 2 to 6 p.m.

"The Sangertown Square Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who are seeking their skills," the shopping center stated. 

A variety of employers from different industries will be looking for candidates of all skill levels. 

Below is a list of employers participating. 

If an employer wants to participate in the hiring event, contact Tom Kennedy at 315-410-6643 or tomkennedy@pyramidmg.com

