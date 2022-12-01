Getting onboard with Community Solar Energy

Looking to save some money on your electric bill? Otsego County may have what you’re looking for. It’s called a Community Solar Program. You basically sign up to become an off-site user of solar energy, and then see the savings in your electric bill. Otsego County’s Planning and Solid Waste Department’s Director Tammie Harris says now is the time to take advantage of the savings.
"We are all going to have to move towards clean energy options, so I really recommend folks look into what options they have now, and what rebates are available, and programs like this Community Solar Program."
There are a limited number of openings, and depending on where you live, not everyone can participate.
"It does depend on what grid you live in, so not every electrical provider has an active solar farm community solar installation on their grid."
The County will sign you up and connect you with your solar service provider. Otsego County Planning Deptment's Senior Planner Trevor Fuller says after that you just wait to realize the savings.
"They actually communicate with the utility for you and say this person is now subscribed to our solar farm, so now please begin accruing their credits each month, and it takes about 30-60 days for those credits to begin."
The program can save you 5-10% a year on your electric bill, and the County can realize a benefit as well.
"We get people to sign up for this, there’s an additional benefit in that as a municipality we can then pursue additional grant funding."
Here's some links to more information on how to sign up for one of Otsego Counties Community Solar Programs: