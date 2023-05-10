Getting People Acquainted with Electric Vehicles

Hertz Rental Cars is gradually changing over its fleet of rentals to electric vehicles. Triple A is working with Hertz, to showcase the latest EV’s, get people familiar with the technology, and even offer a 10% discount on rentals for AAA members. AAA Northeast Regional Director Patti Artessa talked about why now is a good time to learn.
"Well you know how the economy is right now, and you know how everything is changing, and we want to be ECO friendly, and that is one of Triple A’s missions."
There were several different types of EV’s to check out, and plenty of questions from curious consumers. "Would you get more miles if you drove it more conservatively?" Hertz District Manager Luke Doroski says it’s what the Expo is all about.
"People getting educated. People kind of becoming comfortable with them, and obviously the infrastructure in the area too."
Laurens Resident Neal Toombs is skeptical about being able to get to where he needs to go given the number of charging stations available.
"I want to make sure that when I drive someplace I can get…you know fill it, you know get the power for them. You know you need stations, if they have enough of them. That’s what concerns me a little bit."
You can drive right past a gas station, but electric vehicles do have drawbacks. One of them is finding a charging station that will fit your car, and there are additional costs. It does take time to charge up an EV, and during that time many EV users I spoke to go shopping, get a bite to eat, and almost everyone said they go for a cup of coffee. Is that time and money being spent worth the savings? West Oneonta Resident Thomas Francisco believes it is.
"I know for a fact to charge up if you use a credit card to pay for getting filled up with electricity so to speak, it uses around $13. With gas it would be probably about $40-$45. (So you’re saving a third, and then you’re spending it on coffee.) Could be, but I drink coffee anyway. I like coffee." (laughs)
Triple A has a host of information about EV’s on their website www.aaa.com/EV