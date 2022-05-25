Getting Police Officers through a learning cycle

Police officers from around the State are spending 8 hours a day for 5 days straight learning new skills on their bicycles. Bicycle Instructor James Burns talked about some of the challenges the course presents.
"We have a 10 foot circle. The officer’s going to make 3 rotations around the circle without touching the cones or putting their feet down. When they do that they can exit the circle, and they’ve passed that course."
One guy made it look easy, but the course gets progressively tougher.
"We have the slow maneuvering course where they have to make three 180 degree turns without putting their feet down or touching any cones."
Difficult, but the slow maneuvering course proved to be a big hit.
"It’s a 6 foot, 5 foot, 4 foot slalom that they have to weave through in and out without putting their feet down or touching any cones as well."
They also do things like panic breaking, emergency stopping, and learning to weave, but the training doesn’t stop there.
"Part of the course is we want to get the officers out on long rides. We want to teach them how to gear their bicycle correctly and pick up some speed."
It’s a lot of work, and even though these officers are from different agencies, Rome Police Officer Kalyn Olney thinks at this training camp they all feel like they’re part of the same team.
"Having everybody else encourage you. Encouraging others. I think the mental aspect of it is definitely huge."
Herkimer Police Officer Russell Schaffer is one of the many officers enjoying the training.
"We’re always trying to make ourselves better every day, but you got to find things that make you happy being on the job and learning, and this is definitely one of them."
Even though some may ride away in a little pain, James Burns says most everyone thinks the course is fun.
"It’s very fun. So just hearing from a couple of the police officers, they said this is the best week they’ve had this year, so this is one of the more fun things that we get to do."