Getting through a power outage at SUNY Oneonta

The sidewalks at SUNY Oneonta were fairly quiet as classes remained closed because of a power outage. Students were able to charge their phones and computers in 4 of the buildings thanks to generator power. SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle says the power outage is disruption to class schedules, but noting out of the ordinary.
"You know if you teach up here in Upstate New York you tend to know that you’re going to have a few snow days, and you build those in."
President Cardelle says everything has been operating fairly smoothly, but there are some areas that the college may need to work on in the future.
"I do think that our food service staff have pressure on them, and then our resident’s life folks. Our students who are resident advisors, and our resident directors because they’ve had to work with the students who are in their dorms dark, trying to keep their spirits up."
SUNY Oneonta Freshmen Zach Karol and Noah Davis seemed to take the power loss in good spirits.
"It’s been pretty tough, boring…everyone’s at the dining hall trying to get power. There’s like extension cords plugged into extension cords…it’s crazy."
"The dorms do have heating, but like the bathrooms, those are completely dark because there’s no lights inside those. The showers are cold, so it’s kind of hard living right now, but we’re making due."
The college may not be able to provide every amenity to students during a power outage, but they will continue to look at what can be done in the future.
"We have what’s called an emergency management plan that we put into place whenever we have situations like this. We take notes, and then we do debriefings afterwards so that we can learn maybe things we can improve."