Getting through Flu season

There’s an effort to try and slow the spread of the flu virus in New York. Katie Friot is Rome Health's Director Infection and Prevention. She says the flu is one of those viruses that changes every year, and the vaccinations are based off of somewhat of a guess.
"The flu viruses do change. So they drift and shift every year, which is normal of the flu virus, so when we look at efficacy of the flu vaccine, we really look at a goal oriented of what’s happened in the southern hemisphere before we create that flu vaccine, and predict it 6 months in advance for us in the northern hemisphere."
There’s plenty of controversy surrounding why the flu numbers are up. Some believe the use of masks, and not allowing our bodies to develop natural immunity to illness are some of the causes, but there is a definitive link to why some people are more likely to get sick.
"People did not see doctors like they should have during the pandemic, so everyone now who has chronic conditions are so far in their chronic condition that I don’t know if we’ll be able to backtrack them to a good healthy baseline."
Let’s Get Immunized NY is pushing Influenza vaccinations across New York State, and it should be noted they do get ‘strong direct and in-kind support’ from partners like Pfizer. The flu might be one of the more noted infections out there, but there’s another respiratory virus getting more and more attention.
"We normally see RSV in the fall time. That’s totally normal to see it. Adults get a minor cold, unlike this year we’re actually seeing severe illness and hospitalizations from it. It’s a little different from normal."
RSV presents with cold-like symptoms, but the severity of RSV in children is a growing cause for concern.
"We’re seeing RSV right now especially in our children. We’re seeing those increased hospitalizations in children, which means we don’t have enough bed capacity when you look at the local, regional, and New York State. So seeing an increased volume in pediatric cases of RSV in the hospitals."
