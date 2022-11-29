Giving Tuesday: Local organizations seek donations to support programs, services

It's Giving Tuesday and many CNY organizations are asking for donations to support their programs and services.
Here are some local groups that have kicked off fundraising campaigns:
The Abraham House: The Abraham House provides support for terminally ill patients and their families in Utica and Rome. The organization provides 24-hour care for those in end-of-life situations and is aways accepting donations and volunteers. To donate, click here.
American Red Cross: For Giving Tuesday, the Red Cross has partnered with The Coca-Cola Company, which will double every donation made up to $250,000. To support the emergency work of the Red Cross, click here.
YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley: The Oneida and Rome YMCA facilities are expanding to offer more activities for the community like an indoor archery range, new pickleball courts and a new cancer center. To find out how you can support the expansion projects, click here.
United Way of the Mohawk Valley: Make a contribution to the United Way to support community basic needs such as emergency support, education, economic mobility and health solutions in the community. Donations can be made online or checks can be made payable to "United Way of the Mohawk Valley" and sent to 258 Genesee Street, Utica, NY, 13502.
American Heart Association: Every donation made to the American Heart Association on Giving Tuesday will be matched to fight heart disease. For more information or to donate, click here.
Save A Life Campaign: Staffworks kicked off its Save A Life campaign on Giving Tuesday, collecting donations for a dozen different animal care organizations. Staffworks will match donations through Dec. 31. For more information or to donate to any of the organizations, click here.