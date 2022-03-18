Gov. Hochul adds voice to chorus calling for bail reform modification

Police and prosecutors have been begging for Albany to modify bail reform since its 2019 passage -- laws they say tied their hands, while setting dangerous and costly criminals free.
“We saw that during the course of the year we had one individual who was arrested 27 times for petit larceny, stealing from retail stores, and to my knowledge, he hasn't served a day in jail," says Utica Police Chief, Mark Williams.
They say the laws don't do crime victims any favors.
“We had a case and recently the Sheriff was talking about the case, where a lady was threatened by her husband with a machete," says Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara. “And so he's released, he gets to go home, and she has to go to a shelter. That doesn't even make sense."
But now, a powerful, somewhat unexpected voice joins the chorus for change to the bail reform laws her predecessor enacted. Governor Kathy Hochul wants to expand the number of bail-eligible crimes, and give judges more discretion to consider the criminal history of those accused of serious felonies.
"I'm happy to see she's addressing those. I'm disappointed to see some of the leaders, the senate and assembly, are having such hard pushback and they can't acknowledge that maybe they went a little bit too far on this," says D.A. McNamara.
Will bail reform be modified in the state budget, due two weeks from today? Will it be done after, during regular legislative session? Will it be done at all? We asked one of our state lawmakers who'd have to vote on it.
"I think what may happen is there's no consensus within the legislative majorities, the speaker, the majority leader may tell the governor, look, we can't deal with this if you want an on-time budget, but we will agree to deal with it outside of the budget," says Sen. Joseph Griffo.