Gov. Hochul's proposed natural gas ban faces scrutiny

In Governor Kathy Hochul’s State-of-the-State address she proposed a plan to end the sale of new fossil powered heating equipment by 2030. It’s part of the State’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but at what cost?
"This winter we’re facing energy costs 20-30% higher than just last year. That forces so many low income families, and other families to say do I keep the thermostat up to put food on the table. What a horrible choice."
Countryside Stoves of Marcy Owner Steve Chruscicki thinks her plan is a horrible choice. The first obstacle to overcome is the amount of heat needed to properly heat a home. He says the efficiency of gas fireplaces is no comparison to electric heat.
"You take that away what do you do? Plug in an electric fireplace? They’re nice, but this is 30,000 BTU’s, an electric fireplace is 4 (BTU’s)."
There are high efficient heating pumps that can heat large spaces, but the cost of the units to heat the same amount of space can be 3-4 times the cost of a natural gas unit. The Governor acknowledges the cost of energy bills are high.
"Homeowners and renters worry about paying their energy bills because rates are at record highs. Driven by geo-political forces outside our control, but hitting our wallets right here at home."
Under the Governor’s proposal New Yorkers would never Pay More than 6% of their Incomes on electricity (for households making $75,000 or less). The plan would deliver $200 million in utility bill relief for over 800,000 New York households. The initial plan would use taxpayer money to cover the cost of utility bills, but doesn’t address any long-term financial impacts, and Chruscicki says the cost of heating with electricity would be much higher.
"The cost difference: say this is roughly $9 for a million BTU’s where electric is $34 for a million BTU’s. There’s no logic."
Frustrated with the policies of New York, Chruscicki knows of 3 hearth dealers that have put their businesses up for sale, and while he plans to continue to sell gas powered equipment for as long as he can, he can’t help but consider the 'thought' of selling his business.