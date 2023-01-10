Governor acknowledges bail reform change is needed in New York

Mark Palmano has become the local poster child for bail reform reform. He couldn't be held on bail after he was arrested, Dec. 27, for allegedly setting fire to the former Zebb's and current Mangia Macrina restaurants in New Hartford. And just yesterday, he was arrested for allegedly setting fire to the former Word of Life Church, in Chadwicks, Sunday Night.
New Hartford Police Chief, Ronald Fontaine, says he and others at the department were concerned there'd be another fire when Palmano was released without bail.
"Again, the discretion has to be put back in the judge's hands to be able to lawfully put bail on someone to protect the public," says Chief Fontaine.
Police chiefs, prosecutors, sheriffs have been saying practically from its inception that bail reform needs to be modified. Today, agreement from an unlikely source: the governor.
"I would say we can agree that the bail reform law, as written, leaves room for improvement, and as leaders, we cannot ignore that," said Governor Hochul, during her State of the State Address, Tuesday. "And so, to my partners in government, in the legislature let's start with this base of shared understanding and have a thoughtful conversation. Not this, (knocking hands) but this, (interlocking hands) and talk about what we can do during the budget process and make improvements to that law."
Senator Joe Griffo isn't sure of her motivation; but he's sure change is needed.
"Many of them faced tough elections, and as a result of that, they realized that they're not in sync with the people. And if there's going to be any motivation, it's going be that, their survival, their political survival," said Senator Griffo.
Senate Republicans are advancing Rescue New York, a legislative package aimed largely at reducing crime. Bail reform is part of it. So is mental healthcare. On this, a huge declaration from the governor.
"So I'm declaring the era of ignoring the needs of these individuals is over," said the Governor. "So today marks a reversal in the state's approach to mental health care and this is a monumental shift to make sure no one else falls through the cracks."
State lawmakers hope the rhetoric is backed up by resources.
"Hopefully with the governor's plan here that there will be beds available for the mental health, but, again, it's not just making the beds available, it's finding the staff to help," said Assemblyman Brian Miller.