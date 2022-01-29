Grand marshal chosen for Utica's St. Patrick's Day parade

UTICA, NY - It's been a very long one thousand and fifty days since the last St. Patrick's Day Parade here in Utica, but that will change on March 12th when the third largest parade in New York returns to Genesee Street.
Saturday evening at the Five Points Public House located in the Irish Cultural Center, Utica’s St. Patrick's Day Parade co-director Patrick McGrath announced who this year's grand marshal for the parade would be.
It's Alex Sisti.
Sisti has had a much diversified background in the local Irish community, in fact one former grand marshal said it's very hard to think of an Irish initiative in the past 20 years that he hasn't been a part of.
"It's very humbling", said Sisti. "I had a list in my head of potential candidates, and I was not on that list. There's a lot of worthy people, people right here in this room, people more worthy than I. I thank all the people who nominated me. I thank all the people who selected me from other candidates and I'm going to try my best to not let them down”.
The St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 12th.