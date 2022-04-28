Grant funding available to organizations that help first responders

UTICA, N.Y. – The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is accepting applications from organizations that help first responders.
The Hero Fund America provides grants to support education, training, mental health assistance and equipment for first responders.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Program or project will directly support the education, training, lifesaving equipment and mental health needs of first responders
- Funding request must not exceed $2,000
- All grant funds will be used for direct program expenses
- Recipient must be an eligible 501(c)(3) or government entity
The fund was founded in partnership with Hero Fund America Inc., which was established by Garth Roberts of Sharon Springs to honor emergency response organizations.
"Thanks to the generous support of our donors and event participants, the HFA Fund provides an annual opportunity for fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. to better serve the increasing needs of their communities,” said Roberts. “Without proper training, education and equipment, our first responders are less able to provide the essential lifesaving services needed in today’s challenging world. We are grateful for our partnership with the Community Foundation, and are hopeful that the grants provided will create healthier, safer outcomes for first responders and civilians alike.”
Organizations interested in applying for a grant can click here for more information.