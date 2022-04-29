Grant money available for nonprofits looking to support Utica's new SNUG program

New York State has secured funding to add three more cities to the state gun violence prevention program, including Utica.
Niagara Falls, Schenectady and Utica will join 12 other communities as part of the statewide SNUG program, which is an outreach program to prevent youth from getting involved in gun violence by connecting them with convicted criminals who have changed their ways.
The state is currently accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations looking to operate the program. The selected nonprofits will receive grants of up to $500,000 to establish an outreach team in the community.
Proposals are due June 7. Organizations seeking more information can click here.
"New York State will continue to use all the resources at our disposal to combat gun violence and violent crime on our streets,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "The SNUG Street Outreach program deploys violence interrupters to mediate conflict, mentor youth and work with local partners, and it is a critical component in our comprehensive approach to public safety. I am proud to expand the program's reach to these communities, and we will continue to take strong action to end the scourge of gun violence and usher in a safer New York for all."
The $1.5 million to support the new programs was passed in the state budget earlier this month.