Grants Available to Women-Owned Businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties

UTICA, N.Y. -- Grants for women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida counties are available.
The Women's Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, in cooperation with Baird Private Wealth Management and Griffiss Institute, is sponsoring four $5,000 grants to women in business in the two counties.
In addition to being in one of the two counties, the business applying for the grant must be at least 51 percent women-owned and have been operating for a year or more.
The application deadline is Sept. 29, 2023.
"The grant initiative began last year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Women’s Fund. The Women’s Fund Board of Directors recognizes that supporting women entrepreneurs helps to lift up and move forward women and girls in the area," a release stated.
Grants will be awarded in November.
“We are thrilled to offer this $5,000 grant initiative again this year,” Ellen Rainey, secretary of the WF Board of Directors and the committee chair for the grants, said. “Last year, we received 58 applications from women in Oneida and Herkimer Counties. It was an incredible response, and the variety of women-owned businesses that applied was inspiring. We are hoping we get an even greater response this year. We have kept in touch with last year’s recipients, and they have all reported back how much the grant has helped enhance and expand their businesses. They also reported how many connections they have made because of the grants, the publicity and the connectivity of the women involved in this initiative.”
Grant funds can be used for equipment, hardware, software, consulting services, training, education and marketing.