Grieving but determined: volunteers carry on Patrick Johnson's work, in Utica

Rebuilding the Village, on James Street in Utica, does just that....offering kids, fractured by street life, a place to become whole and strong again. And set on a better path.
"Walking into Rebuilding the Village and seeing Patrick's picture, it just, for one, it encourages me, because I know the work he wants me to continue on for him," says Johnson's friend and partner in advocacy, Roosevelt Patterson.
Founder and tireless community advocate, Patrick Johnson, passed away from cancer back in October, leaving his friends and partners in his mission to carry on the work they once shared. They have picked up the torch.
"As the community knows, I walked with Mr. Johnson for the past 15 years. He was a great leader, he was a great teacher. I will continue to put forth all his efforts, all his techniques in these kids, in this community," says Patterson.
At Rebuilding the Village, soon to be known as the Patrick L. Johnson Community Youth Center, kids learn things like cursive writing, how to fill out a job application....prepare for a job interview. And, they find a place to talk to someone about things they might not be comfortable discussing with family. The center is changing lives. Tina Hill's 13 year-old-daughter comes goes to the Center.
"As a teenager and her starting into junior high, she got involved with the wrong crowd," says Hill. "Coming here and speaking with Roosevelt and just knowing he grew up with my family, and a lot of the community and some of the other kids here that she knew, it definitely helped. I've been getting less calls from her school," says Hill.
And while Patrick Johnson's absence is definitely felt, his work and legacy are inspiring those still here to continue his important work.
"Even with him coming into his sickness, he still pushed for this community til his deathbed and I think it's very important that something in honor of him and for the black community and we keep it going on his behalf," says Hill.