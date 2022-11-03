Griffo honors local leaders with New York State Senate Commendation Awards

UTICA, N.Y. – Several members of the community were recognized Thursday with New York State Senate Commendation Awards for their work to benefit the people of the Mohawk Valley.
Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, presented the annual awards during a ceremony at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute.
“It is a great pleasure to recognize these individuals,” Sen. Griffo said. “Each has shown remarkable commitment and dedication to improving their communities. Their exceptional work has truly made their communities and the region a better place for all.”
- Rocco Arcuri, president and CEO of Adirondack Bank.
- Marcelline Bilton, retired educator and community advocate.
- Boyd Bissell, partner in Heidelberg Bread Company
- Pierre Bedard, partner in Heidelberg Bread Company
- Mark Bolos, musician and local business owner
- Shelly Callahan, executive director of The Center
- Laura Casamento, president of Utica University
- Alicia Dicks, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties
- Bruce Hairston, branch director at the Rome YMCA
- Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative
- David Grow, local attorney
- Rick E. Lewis, arts advocate
- Yvonne McClusky, former executive director of the North Utica Senior Citizens Community Center
- Stephen Merran, media professional
- Rev. Maritza Perez, pastor of Maranatha Church in Rome
- John Pitarresi, retired Observer-Dispatch sportswriter and outdoors columnist
- Ben Simons, farmer and agriculture advocate
- Louis Tehan, president and CEO of Upstate Caring Partners
- Angela Vanderhoof, former executive director of the Oneida-Lewis ARC
- Kelly Walters, executive director of 50 Forward Mohawk Valley
Each winner received a plaque and commendation coin during the ceremony.