Griffo meets with DOCCS commissioner to discuss ongoing issues at state prisons

Earlier this week, state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, met with Anthony Annucci, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, to discuss increased violence against staff and other ongoing issues at state prisons.
Griffo made an unannounced visit to Marcy Correction Facility last week after multiple inmate attacks and drug-related incidents were recently reported by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
The senator met with prison staff to discuss the ongoing issues at the facility and get input on possible solutions.
Griffo released the following statement regarding is meeting with Annucci:
“I appreciate Acting Commissioner Annucci taking the time to speak with me about concerns raised regarding the significant violence, drug activity and other issues occurring at correctional facilities in my Senate District and across the state.
"The Acting Commissioner concurred with me that the violent incidents, which have resulted in hospitalizations and injuries to staff, are unacceptable. He also indicated that he is continuing to review and consider what could and should be done to address this issue, including lock downs as I have requested.
"I will continue to advocate and push for needed changes that will provide better protection to the men and women who work in these facilities and keep them safe.”