Griffo pushes for review of cashless tolling on NYS Thruway

State Sen. Joseph Griffo is urging the New York State Thruway Authority and state Comptroller’s Office to review cashless tolling after receiving complaints about E-ZPass charges.
Griffo says one local resident was charged $6 after traveling from Exit 34 to Exit 34A because her transponder was not read properly. According to the Thruway Authority’s toll calculator, the trip should have cost 67 cents.
In a letter to Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll, Griffo says the department should ensure the bills are correct, no the residents.
“If this constituent had not taken up the practice of routinely reviewing her E-ZPass statement every month for errors, she never would have discovered that she was overcharged,” Griffo wrote to Driscoll. “There is no doubt that countless other New Yorkers and visitors to our state have been erroneously overcharged but remain unaware because they assume that the cashless tolling system works as intended.”
Griffo has also reached out to Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli pushing for an audit of the cashless tolling system to ensure it's operating properly.