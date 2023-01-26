Griffo pushing for changes to Thruway numbering system

State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-53, is pushing for major changes on the Thruway.
The senator wants New York to implement a mileage-based exit numbering system along the Thruway, where exits would be marked by their milepost markers instead of the sequential numbers in place right now.
The milepost-based system is already in place in some areas, like the Taconic State Parkway.
Griffo believes an updated numbering system would make navigation easier and would improve response time for emergency vehicles on the Thruway.
However, the New York State Thruway Authority says there would be several challenges to implementing a new system. This includes addressing the overlap of interstate routes, as well as areas of the Thruway that consist of two different interstates. There would also be issues in urban areas where spaces may be less than a mile apart.
“While I recognize that motorists will have to adapt to the changes in the short term and that there will be a transition period, I believe that applying this new exit system will prove beneficial in the long term and will make New York’s major thoroughfares easier to navigate, safer and more compliant with federal standards,” Griffo said. “Yes, there will be challenges and technical issues that must be resolved. However, this is a concept that has merit, and I believe that the Thruway Authority should consider the further implementation of a mileage-based exit system in New York.”
Massachusetts recently converted to the milepost-based system and Connecticut is currently in the process of making the change.