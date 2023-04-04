Ground broken on New Lisbon highway garage

NEW LISBON, N.Y.-- A lot off County Road 16 in New Lisbon may not look like much now, but in a few months, it'll be home to the town's new highway garage.
The current garage, which sits about 400 feet from the site of the new garage is around 50 to 60 years old. Town supervisor Ed Lentz sees the project as a major advancement for the town.
"For a town like New Lisbon, this project is huge. When all is set and done it's going to be close to $ 3 million. It's going to be a fantastic facility. The one we had was debilitated and inadequate and couldn't be repaired, so this is going to be a big boon for the town," Lentz explained
The new garage will be close to 10,000 square feet and will feature a section for storage and another for office space as well as a service area. The new building will also be more energy efficient. for Lentz, safety is the biggest feature.
"Now we'll have a safe place to bring our trucks in, where the guys can work on them and we'll have a space to bring them in to get them out of the certain types of weather," Lentz said
The project first became solidified in 2021, with a public referendum. The public opinion of the project was not all positive at the beginning.
"There was some strong initial resistance because people were afraid that the taxes would increase because of this expensive project. But we kept working through it, we redesigned, we looked for funding, to the point that we got a significant amount of money from the USDA at very favorable rates, some money from the county and we had some money in the fund balance. We put it all together and we are able to afford the project with only a small tax increase," Lentz said.