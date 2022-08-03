Gun owners group mounts broad challenge to NYS gun laws

The Gun Owners of America, Gun Owners Foundation and Gun Owners of America New York, are taking the New York State Police superintendent to federal court over New York's new gun laws, which take effect in about four weeks.
"There's a host of things. They've basically challenged everything," said Dan Sullivan, Oneida County's assistant pistol licensing officer.
The paperwork calls into question the state's right to do what it did.
"They've put all these things together and all these challenges together but none of them are citing the constitutional right to do it," says Sullivan. "That the state does not have historical balance in what it did to say 'ok, you can't carry anywhere, you can't carry into public buildings, you can't carry into parks, unless it's posted.' Several pages in this challenging the state's constitutional right to look at people's social media accounts, that there's no precedent for that...under the constitution. They even cite cases that the Supreme Court has upheld the right of the individual that their social media accounts be private."
Gun license applicants and holders are getting whiplash trying to keep up with the legal volleys between the state and federal governments on gun laws. They seek clarification at their local pistol licensing offices.
"We have unprecedented business. We averaged in the last 10 business days, over 41 people a day through the door of this office. That's double what's normally here," said Sullivan.
In the next few weeks, both sides will argue in federal court and the judge is expected to rule before the state's new gun laws take effect.
"Judge Suddaby has said he will give a decision on either a temporary injunction or a permanent injunction prior to Sept. 1," says Sullivan.
Republican Congressional candidate, Carl Paladino, has also filed a lawsuit, attacking the state's attempt to ban legally-held guns on private property unless the property owner posts signage saying they're permitted.