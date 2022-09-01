Gun Owners of America: It's not over yet

Al Amendolare has had his pistol license since the late 1990s, without incident. He feels New York's new gun laws are unlikely to stop crime, and might actually do the opposite.
"I think that the new laws are putting further restrictions on the legal gun owner while the individual who's getting the pistols illegally has no restrictions," says Amendolare.
The gun lobby that brought the unsuccesful legal challenge to New York's gun laws is actually feeling pretty encouraged today, finding hope in the wording of the judge's decision.
"Absolutely, we have tremendous hope. In fact, the judge laid out the road on how to get there, and so our attorneys are working on that right now as we speak," says Gun Owners of America Vice President, Erich Pratt.
The judge dismissed the challenge without prejudice.
"Judging from the way the judge wrote the decision, I would say if they do the right things, they're gonna be able to get this law overturned by Judge Suddaby," says attorney, Michael Arcuri. "The judge, again, said this is without prejudice, which means they can then come back in."
Whether New York's new gun laws remain or not, the Oneida County Assistant Pistol Licensing Officer says most of its prongs are impossible to enforce.
"If you were to do it all in two years, you'd have to train about 250 people a day, and there's not enough trainers out there to train 250 people a day, or, a place where you're gonna train 250 people a day," says Dan Sullivan.
Gun Owners of America say they should have amended filings in the next few weeks.