Gun Shop Owner Talks About New Gun, Ammunition Regulations in New York

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- Today began another gun regulation for owners and gun shops to navigate.

And this time, the state threw ammunition into the mix.

"All of the background checks we used to conduct on guns only were FBI. Now, they're New York State, and now, we're also background checking for ammo," Paul Vitagliano, owner of Vitagliano Gun Shop in Washington Mills, said.

Vitagliano is hearing from many concerned and angry clients.

"Number one—cost," he said.

"We've never had to pay for background checks before. Now, $9 for a gun, $2.50 for an ammo check. We've never had to. You could walk in and buy as much ammo as you want before. So, the feeling that we're getting checked for everything we're buying, it's looming overhead that things are going to get more and more difficult," Vitagliano said.

Also of concern for many legal gun owners is the depth of personal information required.

"There are a few different items on the background check form that are surprising people, such as your social security number, contact information, gun information, serial number. That stuff was not submitted on the computer before," the gun shop owner said.

Oneida County's assistant pistol licensing officer said there's another regulation starting today that is putting some local dealers out of business.

"Guns can't be sold in the same area as ammunition. They have to be separate. So, are they separate locations? Are they separate buildings? Are they separate storefronts? And this is putting a very big overload on the mom-and-pop gun owners and gun businesses," Assistant Oneida County Pistol Licensing Officer Dan Sullivan, said, adding that the regulation has forced some local dealers out of business.

The overriding concern of many legal gun owners is that New York State isn't making it harder for criminals to get guns.

"This has made it harder for the law-abiding citizen to be armed. We see bail reform, people getting arrested with guns, they're out in two, three days, committing the same crime. So, the illegal buyer on the street seems to have far less checks and balances than the responsible gun owner trying to do the right thing," said Vitagliano.

Vitagliano Gun Shop will stay open.