H.A.R.P. Museum seeking artifacts

The H.A.R.P. Museum is hoping they have the luck of the Irish behind them as they search for artifacts. They’re looking for items for their next exhibit which will be called ‘On Hallowed Ground’. The Museum sits on the site of the former St. Patrick’s churches. Museum Director Alex Sisti is looking for items from the old St. Patrick’s Church, photographs, or anything that connects the Museum’s site in a historical way, but the very process of getting the items takes time.
"We were chartered by the New York State Education Department as a Historical Society with collections, and there’s a lot of rules and regs you have to comport to. You have to have a collections policy. An excisions, and deaccessions policy, cataloging, insurance."
The Museum welcomes anyone who thinks they have something to contribute, but not everything will make the cut.
"A – this is good for our Museum now, or B – this should be good down the road. We have a storage room downstairs where we can safely and securely store artifacts that aren’t quite ready for display, or C – no this is not for us. You know we already have 4 of these or something like that."
If your items are selected, the Museum needs to do paperwork to maintain a proper chain of custody.
"We do have the forms that transfer ownership. They fully describe what the items are, who the owners were, transfers ownership to the Museum legally. We all sign off on it, or there are incoming loan forms too if someone just prefers to do a temporary loan."
The Museum isn’t allowed to purchase items, and since the process is all structured by the State, there’s other regulations in place.
"We’re also not allowed to assess anybody’s artifacts for tax purposes. That’s a conflict of interest. If they want to do that, by all means do that, but outside of us."
There's instructions on how to donate on their website Iccmv.org