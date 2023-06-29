 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Friday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County is looking for ‘partners’

If you live or work in Otsego County and live in unsuitable or unaffordable housing, Habitat for Humanity might have a home for you.

Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County could be working on your next home. Do you live in substandard housing? Do you live or work in Otsego County? Are you willing to do sweat equity? And: Do you have an income between $27-$47 thousand dollars? Jerry Blechman is the President of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County. 

"We’ll also do a background check, and check out your situation in person and all that kind of stuff, but those 4 get you in the door."

There will be a total of 9 homes on McFarland Road, just off Route 205 in the Town of Oneonta. The organization, which is almost entirely run by volunteers, is in the process of building 2 more of the 9 homes. 4 have already been completed and are currently occupied, and one is in the finishing stages. With a few more volunteers, the structures can be finished in a snap. You don’t have to be a potential Habitat for Humanity homebuyer to volunteer. Anyone 16 years of age or older can volunteer, and there’s plenty of jobs to keep you busy. Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Jayme McCoy continued volunteering even after completing her minimum ‘sweat equity’ requirement. 

"It makes you feel proud because you did something for you, plus you did something for somebody else, and other families too."

Betsy Brown is putting in her time volunteering as a soon to be homeowner. The homes are not given away, but rather sold at an affordable price to qualified buyers. Roughly half the price of the home is absorbed through donations.

"Habitat is to help one another, and we come here with an open mind to do that. I know that I do, and I believe that the other families feel the same way."

Here are some ways to contact Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County: 

https://habitatotsego.org/

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HabitatForHumanityOtsegoCountyNY/

 habitatotsego@gmail.com 

or call: 607-432-7874 

