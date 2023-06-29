Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County is looking for ‘partners’

Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County could be working on your next home. Do you live in substandard housing? Do you live or work in Otsego County? Are you willing to do sweat equity? And: Do you have an income between $27-$47 thousand dollars? Jerry Blechman is the President of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County.
"We’ll also do a background check, and check out your situation in person and all that kind of stuff, but those 4 get you in the door."
There will be a total of 9 homes on McFarland Road, just off Route 205 in the Town of Oneonta. The organization, which is almost entirely run by volunteers, is in the process of building 2 more of the 9 homes. 4 have already been completed and are currently occupied, and one is in the finishing stages. With a few more volunteers, the structures can be finished in a snap. You don’t have to be a potential Habitat for Humanity homebuyer to volunteer. Anyone 16 years of age or older can volunteer, and there’s plenty of jobs to keep you busy. Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Jayme McCoy continued volunteering even after completing her minimum ‘sweat equity’ requirement.
"It makes you feel proud because you did something for you, plus you did something for somebody else, and other families too."
Betsy Brown is putting in her time volunteering as a soon to be homeowner. The homes are not given away, but rather sold at an affordable price to qualified buyers. Roughly half the price of the home is absorbed through donations.
"Habitat is to help one another, and we come here with an open mind to do that. I know that I do, and I believe that the other families feel the same way."
Here are some ways to contact Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County:
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HabitatForHumanityOtsegoCountyNY/
or call: 607-432-7874