Happening at the Otsego County Fair

If you’re coming to the Otsego County Fair you can expect to see chainsaw carvings, more vendors than they’ve ever had, food, and some environmental experiences, but today was all about the animals. Yes there’s a petting zoo, and new to the Fair is an interactive bird display, but farm animals took center stage. Otsego County Fair Board Secretary Kelly Darragh explains how this year the competition started at the stalls.
"This year we did something different. We did a stall decorating contest, and we’re going to go around and judge our stalls, and we had a theme of ‘Farming is music to our ears’, so we’re really excited to see what they came up with, and showcase their creativity, as well as their animals. That’s their pride and joy."
These animals have certainly been cared for, and fairs like this give the farming industry a chance to show the public what farming is all about. Beef Cow Competitor Carter Groff says there's some misconceptions about how the animals are taken care of.
"So you can see all the kids involved with all their animals, and how they treat them, and it’s not all abuse and stuff like that that we’re getting accused of."
The only judging going on here happens in a ring. Dairy Cow Judge Cassie Menendez talked about what she looks for when trying to find that first place winner.
"What I just judged was showmanship, and that is how the showman themselves handle themselves and their animal. How well they walk around the ring. How well they set up the feet. How clean their animal is. How well behaved it is. Their knowledge of their animal, so stuff like that."
Richfield Springs Competitor Justin Wolfe took first place for showmanship. He talked about what it takes to walk away with a first place ribbon.
"When you want to go into the show ring you want a calf that fits with you, walks good with you, is kind of clean, pretty. It just kind of pops out to the judge a little more."
There’s much more happening at the Fair all week. Here's a link to the full schedule of events: www.otsegocountyfair.org