Hazmat crew called in to investigate odor inside Ilion apartment complex

ILION, N.Y. – A hazmat crew was called to an apartment building in Ilion Tuesday afternoon after a strange odor was discovered.
Police and firefighters called the hazmat team to the scene on East Main Street to help with the investigation.
“We have to err on the side of caution. Multiple tenants, mixed occupancy building, we secured the building and evacuated everyone until we made sure everything was 100% safe,” said Ilion Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Monahan.
Officials say the smell was coming from black, standing water found in the bathtub of an unoccupied unit.
The building was ultimately deemed safe and turned back over to the owner.