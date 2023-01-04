Head of DFAS union says hundreds of jobs are safe; won't fall to automation

Automation can be terrifying, when it swoops in and replaces hundreds of workers. It was feared that was going to happen at DFAS, the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, in Rome, where automation is expected to replace more than half the workforce of more than 1000 people.
"Doing exceptional work, however, they're extremely susceptible to replacement and displacement with automation," says Edward Abounader, President of the National DFAS/AFGE Council and DFAS/AFGE 201-Rome.
Sounds devastating, and it would have been, if not for a recent modification to the NDAA; the National Defense Authorization Act.
"What we wanted to make sure, and Senator Schumer took the lead on it, was that we put an insert into the National Defense Act, which President Biden signed after Christmas, which would ask DFAS to come up with a five-year plan of training and re-education for individuals rather than displace them," says Abounader.
The director of DFAS has to present a retraining plan to the Senate Armed Services Committee by January 15. When he does, Abounader will be there, in Washington. He says he understands the need for automation and the financial viability it could bring, but he's relieved that, for those 600 or so workers, replaced won't mean displaced.
"There's no problem with the automation. I think certainly it could be effective and efficient. The only other side is that I think we have quality people that can be retrained to do other things," says Abounader.
Other things, at DFAS, in Rome.