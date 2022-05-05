Heart Disease progress at Masonic Medical Research Laboratory

Taking a look at how the body’s cells work on a molecular level is something you don’t get to see every day, unless you work at the Masonic Medical Research Laboratory. There’s technicians and doctors with lab coats analyzing how the body functions at levels that are difficult to understand, but the Lab’s Executive Director, Dr. Maria Kontaridis, talked about some of the developments made here that are critical in today’s medical industry.
"The Masonic Medical Research Institute has been instrumental in the development of several devices, including the pacemaker and atrial defibrillator that’s been important in therapeutics against cardiac arrhythmias. Some of the therapeutics that have been discovered here work together with pharmaceutical companies have been utilized even today, are still being utilized today in terms of treating people with cardiac disease."
Some of the research being developed today wouldn’t be possible without funding raised through events like America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk.
"The American Heart Association Grants in which we apply for are nationally competitive, so the fact that the MMRI is able to bring these resources here to our local community is pretty instrumental in telling of the important research that we do here, right here in Central New York."
Heart Disease and stroke are the two leading causes of death world-wide. Dr. Kontaridis believes that number will continue to rise.
"I think children are just not getting enough exercise. They’re not going outside, they’re not talking to one another, there’s a lot going on with regards to the way that our modern technology has changed the face of children’s day to day activities."
Smartphones and electronic devices have become sources of complacency, and it’s just a matter of time before the lack of exercise creates a problem.
"We think the next round of cardiovascular disease will come from children who are not getting enough exercise these days, and who are already starting to show signs of obesity and diabetes, so this always leads to a significant increase in cardiovascular disease in the future."
So unless there’s a significant change in our children’s lifestyles, this lab will have no shortage of research ahead.