Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica

No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
"We feed them every night and the church is only a block away, so we let them shower, use the bathroom, do laundry and get clean clothes every day and we feed them," says Pastor Mike Ballman, of Cornerstone Community Church and the Morrow Warming Center.
Cornerstone Community Church owns the lot, bought the tents, and has let people live there since summer. Pastor Ballman says for some, who face challenges ranging from addiction to mental health disorders, this is the only option.
"If someone shows up with a sobriety issue or a behavioral issue, they get kicked out and then they have no place to go," says the Pastor.
On any given day, roughly 15 people live in the tents between Henry, Hart, Kirkland and Francis Streets. No children, or the church would immediately notify Child Protective Services. Of great concern: what will happen to them come winter.
"I worry about them all the time and as it gets colder, I'm sick worryhing about them," says Pastor Ballman. "If we had the funding, we would be open inside for them to be inside, we just don't have any funding because last year I had to do it all by myself because we didn't have any funding, and I was up every night from Thanksgiving through March. And I got sick."
"Private property and we are certainly aware of it. We do monitor it," says Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri. "There needs to be more supportive housing out there."
Echoed, by the Pastor.
"We respect and love the other shelters, but they need to have a complement that can take the people that can't make the good decisions to follow the rules there," says Pastor Ballman.