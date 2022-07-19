 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heatwave expected during National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

The Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is projected to be a hot and humid day, and there’s not much in the way of shade on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center.  Baseball Hall of Fame’s Director of Communications Craig Muder talked about how to prepare for the Induction ceremony.

"Sunscreen, bring an umbrella, make sure you spend some time indoors before you come to the induction ceremony. Induction ceremony starts at 1:30, so it’s going to get warm. It’s going to be 3 hours or so. We’ve got 7 Electees this year, so it’s going to be a longer ceremony."

If you find yourself feeling dizzy or dehydrated seek help immediately.  

"EMS personal are all over the field. If you have an issue and you’re at the Induction Ceremony, find one of our staffers. You’re going to see staffers with Hall of Fame shirts all over the place. Get them. They’ll get the EMS. They have walkie-talkees. Bang, you have people that will help you."

Hall of Fame weekend is a two day event with many activities happening in the Village. If you’re coming to Cooperstown to see your favorite player get inducted into the Hall of Fame, then Sunday’s your ticket, but if you’re looking to rub shoulders with some legendary players, Saturday may be a better option.

"Many Cooperstown businesses do sponsor autographed events, and throughout Hall of Fame weekend on Main Street, you’ll see Hall of Famers and former stars who aren’t Hall of Famers signing autographs right on the sidewalk in front of the businesses. It’s a great chance to meet some of your hero’s, and they love it."

There’s also a Baseball Legends Parade on Saturday where you can catch a glimpse of dozens of Hall of Famer’s.

"Watching the Hall of Famers get out of their vehicles and coming into the museum for a private reception. That’s a case where you’re seeing more Hall of Famers at one point than in any place you can possibly see them in the world."

Just be sure to stay hydrated, and wear your sunscreen. 

