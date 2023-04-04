 Skip to main content
Heavy police presence at Kennedy Plaza in Utica; person reportedly barricaded inside apartment

  • Updated
There was a heavy police and fire presence at Kennedy Plaza in Utica Tuesday morning after a person reportedly barricaded themselves inside an apartment.

A call was made to 911 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of harassment at the apartment building. Then, fire crews were called in just after 11 a.m. when a fire was called in to 911.

Kennedy Plaza

Fire officials at the scene told NewsChannel 2 this is a police matter.

The people in the neighboring apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

